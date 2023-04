Prominent Pro-Kremlin Blogger Killed In St. Petersburg Cafe Bombing, 15 Injured Russian state media is reporting that prominent pro-Kremlin blogger and war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky has been killed in blast at a St. Petersburg cafe, which wounded at least six others. The number of injured…



#injured #russian #vladlentatarsky #stpetersburg #tass #treetbar #nevariver #rtnews #maksimfomin #rianovosti