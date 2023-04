Donald Trump To Make Remarks at Mar-A-Lago After Tuesday’s Expected Arrest in Manhattan

Former president Donald Trump, who was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last week, is expected to speak at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday after making an appearance at the Manhattan courthouse for his arrest and arraignment on the same day. The ex-president is reportedly planning to give remarks from his…



#donaldtrump #manhattan #maralago #florida #trump #marjorietaylorgreene #newyorkcity #donaldjtrump #alvinbragg #stormydaniels