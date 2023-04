WWE Superstars shared their thoughts on the WrestleMania 39 main event, and the vast majority feel Cody Rhodes will capture his first WWE world championship with a monumental win over Roman Reigns. During a series of WrestleMania weekend interviews, WWE and NXT Superstars Bianca Belair, Carmelo…



#wwesuperstars #wrestlemania #codyrhodes #wwe #romanreigns #carmelohayes #legado #delfantasma #valhalla #ivar