Thousands of people have faced a second day stuck in queues at Dover, as Suella Braverman denied post-Brexit checks were to blame for the chaos. Despite extra sailings put in place overnight on Saturday, P&O Ferries said on Sunday afternoon that coaches arriving at cruise terminal 1 would likely…



#dover #suellabraverman #poferries #angry #skynewss #sophyridge #channel #laurakuenssberg #bbcone #democrats