Michael Blackwood, Who Captured 20th-Century Artists on Film, Dies at 88

Michael Blackwood in 1975. “His priority wasn’t making an art piece,” his son said, “but to make a film about the art his camera was capturing.” Michael Blackwood, a prolific documentarian who explored the work of 20th-century artists, architects, musicians, dancers and choreographers in more than…



#michaelblackwood #manhattan #nancyrosen #theloniousmonk #philipglass #akhnaten #houston #stuttgart #isamunoguchi #christian