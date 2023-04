Saudi Arabia, other OPEC+ nations announce surprise oil production cuts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers on Sunday announced surprise cuts totaling 1.15 million barrels per day from May until the end of the year, a move that could raise prices worldwide. Higher oil prices would help fill Russian President Vladimir Putin’s…



#dubai #unitedarabemirates #saudiarabia #russian #vladimirputin #ukraine #saudienergyministry #opec #nonopec #saudiarabias