Saudi-led oil producers are to slash output by more than 1m barrels a day amid a scramble to drive up crude prices in the face of the stuttering global economy. The surprise cut by the Opec cartel of countries was expected to increase the cost of a barrel of oil by as much as $10 in trading on…



#saudi #opec #saudis #vladimirputin #ukraine #danpickering #houston #ubs #amritasen #energyaspects