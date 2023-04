Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR.N), the parent of the popular UFC mixed martial arts franchise, is in talks to acquire World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE) (WWE.N) in an all-stock deal, according to people familiar with the matter. The sources requested anonymity because the matter is…



#ufc #wwe #endeavor #hollywood #ariemanuel #emanuel #vincemcmahon #rainegroup #kirklandellis #stephaniemcmahon