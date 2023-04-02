Explosion in St. Petersburg cafe kills prominent Russian pro-war military blogger

An explosion tore through a cafe in Russia’s second-largest city Sunday, killing a well-known military blogger and strident supporter of the war in Ukraine. Some reports said a bomb was embedded in a bust of the blogger that was given to him as a gift. Russian officials said Vladlen Tatarsky was…



#ukraine #russian #vladlentatarsky #nevariver #stpetersburg #alexanderbeglov #alisasmotrova #smotrova #daryadugina #moscow