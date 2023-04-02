Did Bud Light Go 'Woke' With Trans-TikTok Star? Boycott Calls Intensify The manliest beer in America for hardworking, blue-collar folks seems to have found a new spokesperson this weekend during the March Madness Final Four basketball games: trans-TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. We're not entirely…



#transtiktokstar #madnessfinal #dylanmulvaney #budlight #belgian #abinbev #aprilfools #addbudlight #twitter #boycottbudweiser