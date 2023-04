UFC parent company Endeavor Group is close to a deal to acquire World Wrestling Entertainment, according to a report Sunday. CNBC reported that Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor is in advanced talks to acquire 51% of Vince McMahon’s WWE, giving WWE an enterprise value of about $9.3 billion. A deal could be…



