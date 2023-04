Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day will take place Monday, April 3, 2023 from noon to 8 p.m. for the first time since 2019. Here’s how to get your free cone. Look up your nearest scoop shop Most shops are giving out scoops of free ice cream between noon and 8 p.m. in their local time zones. It’s best to…



#benjerrysfreeconeday #benjerrys #njcom #katherinerodriguez #njcomtips