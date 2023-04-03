Kelsea Ballerini Promises Drag Queens ‘If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)’ During the CMT Awards Performance
Published
When it came time for her performance at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday night (April 2), Kelsea Ballerini decided to bring a quartet of fabulous drag queens out to help her deliver a poignant message. Related Here Are the 2023 CMT Music Awards Winners (Updating) 04/02/2023 Performing her…
#cmtmusicawards #kelseaballerini #rupaulsdragrace #manilaluzon #kennedydavenport #jansport #olivialux #ntsnitch #imgoin #tennessee