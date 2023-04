Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is nearing a deal to acquire World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. for about $9 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. • None UBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS Deal • None Dubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once Coveted The…



#wwe #endeavor #mcmahon #ariemanuel #emanuel #vincemcmahon #nickkhan #foxcorp #comcastcorp #wrestlemania