Petteri Orpo To Become Finnish Prime Minister as Sanna Marin Concedes Defeat
Published
Finland's Conservative leader Petteri Orpo edges out a win against Sanna Marin to become the new prime minister of the country.Full Article
Published
Finland's Conservative leader Petteri Orpo edges out a win against Sanna Marin to become the new prime minister of the country.Full Article
The Finns Party chair Riikka Purra, National Coalition Party chair Petteri Orpo and Social Democratic Party SDP chair and Finnish..