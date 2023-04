Pro-war Russian military blogger killed in St. Petersburg cafe blast, reportedly by statue of himself

An explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg on Sunday killed a prominent ultranationalist Russian military blogger as he was giving a public talk about his experience covering Russia's Ukraine invasion. The blogger, Maksim Fomin — an ardent proponent of the war better know as Vladen Tatarsky — had…



#stpetersburg #russian #ukraine #maksimfomin #vladentatarsky #streetfoodbar1cafe #alisasmotrova #foreignministry #daryadugina #dugina