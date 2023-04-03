Russian fighter jets are reportedly ambushing Ukrainian pilots in sneak attacks. Fending them off would require F-16s, pilot says, which the US previously…

A woman holds a banner 'Mr Biden Send F-16 To Ukraine' during a daily demonstration of solidarity with Ukraine at the Main Square one day ahead of one-year anniversary of Russian invasion on Ukraine. Krakow, Poland on February 23, 2023. Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images Russian fighter jets…



#ukraine #mainsquare #russian #krakow #poland #beatazawrzelnurphoto #ukrainians #telegraph #volodymyrzelenskyy #f16