is having "constructive discussions" with Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) staff who are looking to leave following their bank's takeover by UBS (UBSG.S), the Swiss private bank's Chief Executive said in an interview on Monday. Philipp Rickenbacher also told the Financial Times he was seeing a "movement of…



#juliusbaer #ubs #ubsgs #philipprickenbacher #switzerland #rickenbacher #latinamerica