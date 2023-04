Oil prices spiked during Asian trade Monday after OPEC+ producers said they would cut production in a surprise move. Brent crude, the global benchmark, jumped 4.8% to $83.73 a barrel, while WTI, the US benchmark, rose 4.9% to $79.36. Rising oil prices could mean inflation remains higher for…



#saudiarabia #opec #saudi #spa #iraq #unitedarabemirates #kuwait #algeria #oman #goldmansachs