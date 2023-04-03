Gold drops as inflation risks after OPEC+ oil target cut raise Fed hike odds

Gold prices slid on Monday after a surprise announcement from OPEC+ about a cut to oil output sparked inflation concerns and raised bets of an interest rate hike at the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming May meeting. Spot gold was down 0.6% at $1,956.89 per ounce, as of 0709 GMT, its lowest in nearly…



