Investing.com - The U.S. dollar rose strongly in early European trade Monday as surging oil prices raised inflation concerns, which could prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to lift interest rates at its next meeting. At 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT), the , which tracks the greenback against a basket of six…



#investingcomthe #usfederalreserve #hidehirojoke #mizuhosecurities #pmi #ustreasury