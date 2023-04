The U.S. National Institute on Aging (NIA) is funding a 6-year, up to $300 million project to build a massive Alzheimer's research database that can track the health of Americans for decades and enable researchers to gain new insights on the brain-wasting disease. The NIA, part of the government's…



#nia #nih #ninasilverberg #leqembi #eisaicoltd #biogeninc #fda #usmedicare #centersformedicare #medicaidservices