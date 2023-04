The Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has demanded that his players show more hunger in their forthcoming Premier League games. This came in the aftermath of United’s abject performance in their 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon. The loss saw United drop to…



