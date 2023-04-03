WWE WrestleMania 39 Results: Roman Reigns Defeats Cody Rhodes In Baffling Booking Decision
Published
Cody Rhodes should have ended the longest world title reign in modern WWE history and defeated Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania Night 39—but he didn’t. And that’s a head-scratching, if not downright baffling, booking decision by Triple H and WWE. An historically dominant leader of…
#codyrhodes #wwe #romanreigns #wrestlemania #tripleh #braunstrowman #payback #wrestlemania39 #drewmcintyre #castle