Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a recent tweet that he walked the Cybertruck production line in Texas for hours, which is another way of saying that there’s an actual assembly line in place for the soon-to-be-made all-electric pickup truck. Musk added that it’s “gonna be awesome” and “feels like the…



#tesla #elonmusk #franzvonholzhausen #fremont #gigapresses #gigatexas #teslacybertruck #hardware40