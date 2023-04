NBA legend LeBron James has backed Angel Reese after she mocked Caitlin Clark with the "you can't see me" gesture in the final of the NCAA Women's tournament. The college basketball competition came to a dramatic conclusion with Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers winning their first…



#nba #lebronjames #angelreese #caitlinclark #ncaawomen #lsu #iowahawkeyes #wwe #johncena #reese