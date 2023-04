The tag team of WWE and UFC is officially happening. Endeavor, the parent company of UFC, has reached a deal to acquire WWE, both companies confirmed Monday. They have "signed a definitive agreement to form a new, publicly listed company" consisting of both UFC and WWE, the announcement said.…



#wwe #ufc #endeavor #vincemcmahon #saudiarabia #publicinvestmentfund #emanuelmcmahon #markshapiro #danawhite #nickkhan