Juhana Aunesluoma, a professor of political history at the University of Helsinki, noted that about one-third of the votes went to left-wing parties and two thirds to parties on the right. It was “a big swing from left to right,” he said in an interview Monday with The Associated Press. Marin’s…



#juhanaaunesluoma #universityofhelsinki #marin #sweden #worldwarii #spain #popularparty #vox #finland #nationalcoalition