Kelsea Ballerini’s Performance With ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Queens at CMT Awards Playfully Flouts Wave of Anti-Drag Laws
Published
During the opening monologue at Sunday night’s CMT Music Awards, broadcast from Austin on CBS, there was a comedic bit in which Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown exchanged anniversary presents to celebrate their cohosting of the show for the third consecutive time. Brown gave Ballerini a cowboy hat,…
#cmtmusicawards #austin #kelseaballerini #kanebrown #tennessee #rupaulsdragrace #subjecttochange #rupaul #jansport #olivialux