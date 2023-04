WASHINGTON — At a recent rally, former President Donald Trump suggested that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., run for Senate. “Marjorie Taylor Greene, you happen to be here. Would you like to run for the Senate? I will fight like hell for you, I tell you,” Trump said in Waco, Texas, drawing a…



#donaldtrump #marjorietaylorgreene #trump #waco #capitolhill #greene #georgia #jonossoff #ossoff #democrat