Randy Rainbow Denies Trump an Endorsement in New Parody of Indictment: ‘Braggadocious, Whiny, Little Traitorous Bitch’ (Video)

It seemed only a matter of time before Randy Rainbow pounced on twice-impeached former president Donald Trump’s indictment for a new parody video, and that moment has arrived. In a return to form, Rainbow began the video with an “interview” with Trump for Fake News Channel. In it, Rainbow grabs…



#randyrainbow #donaldtrump #rainbow #trump #rondesantis #gwynethpaltrow #boogiewoogiebugleboy #donrayhughie #jamaica #queens