Finland to join NATO on Tuesday, military alliance chief says

ViewNATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday Finland will become the 31st member of the world's biggest military alliance, prompting a warning from Russia that it would bolster its defenses near their joint border if NATO deploys any troops in its new member.
“This is a historic week," Stoltenberg told reporters...
