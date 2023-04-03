NASA unveils the four astronauts who will fly on the Artemis 2 mission around the moon in 2024

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, center, stands with the crew of the Artemis II mission, from left: Jeremy Hansen, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, and Christina Koch. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Monday announced the four astronauts who will fly on the agency's upcoming mission…



#nasa #billnelson #artemisii #jeremyhansen #victorglover #reidwiseman #christinakoch #canadianspaceagency #artemis #apollo