Country Music Hall of Fame Names Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless and Bob McDill as 2023 Inductees
Published
Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless and Bob McDill will be the Country Music Hall of Fame’s three 2023 inductees, it was announced in a news conference at the hall’s museum in Nashville Monday morning. Tucker will be inducted into the hall in the “Veterans Era Artist” category, while Loveless will get…
