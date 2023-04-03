Kelsea Ballerini and ‘Drag Race’ Stars Serve Cowgirl Glamour in CMT Music Awards Performance (Video)

Country singer and 2023 CMT Music Awards co-host Kelsea Ballerini has been praised by GLAAD for displaying “bold allyship” after featuring several fan favorite drag artists from RuPaul’s “Drag Race” franchise during her musical performance at Sunday’s ceremony. Ballerini, who performed “If You Go…



#kelseaballerini #rupauls #dragrace #kennedydavenport #olivialux #jansport #manilaluzon #tennessee #anthonyallenramos #kelsea