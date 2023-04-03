The only way you'll see Donald Trump's mugshot is if someone leaks it or he shares it himself

Donald Trump. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images Donald Trump will pose for a mugshot ahead of his Tuesday arraignment in New York City. But don't expect his mugshot to be released; under New York law, mugshots are not public record. Trump's mugshot won't be made public unless it is leaked or…



#donaldtrump #newyorkcity #trump #brooklyn #arthuraidala #manhattan #jeremysaland #douglasbrinkley #georgewashington #abrahamlincoln