Russia praises military blogger who was killed in a cafe explosion for 'boldly' dying and 'doing his duty'

A man lays flowers at a makeshift memorial for Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name is Maxim Fomin, who was killed in the April 2 blast in a cafe, by the explosion site in Saint Petersburg on April 3, 2023. OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images Russia praised a military blogger…



#russian #vladlentatarsky #maximfomin #saintpetersburg #kremlin #ukraine #mariazakharova #zakharova #fatherland #vladimirputin