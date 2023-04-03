Greenwich Entertainment Acquires Documentary ‘The Melt Goes On Forever: The Art And Times Of David Hammons’

Greenwich Entertainment has secured U.S. rights to The Melt Goes On Forever: The Life and Times of David Hammons, a new documentary from directors Judd Tully and Harold Crooks. Pic is set to open at the Film Forum in New York City on May 5th. The Melt Goes On Forever is a portrait of the African…



#juddtully #haroldcrooks #filmforum #newyorkcity #meltgoesonforever #africanamerican #davidhammons #hammons #tully #sheffielddocfest