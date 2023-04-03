Champagne's threat: Can the industry minister really force big telcos to lower phone bills? Experts argue minister's warning amounts to little more than bluster with the Rogers-Shaw merger a done deal Get the latest from Jake Edmiston straight to your inbox In the process of giving his blessing to…



#champagne #rogersshaw #jakeedmiston #freedommobile #quebecorincs #ottawa #jeromedubreuil #desjardinsgroup #shaw #dwaynewinseck