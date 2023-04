1. IRL dates with virtual boyfriends. 2. Tina Turner and Marvin Gaye. 3. One can repudiate Eliezer’s latest stuff, the more important point being it should cause you to rethink what intelligence means and what it is good for. EY did delete that tweet but the point remains and one can…



#irl #tinaturner #marvingaye #eliezer #henryolivers #virginia #yangbingyi