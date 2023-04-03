The Super Mario Bros. Movie Features A Character Anya Taylor-Joy Didn't See Coming

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Features A Character Anya Taylor-Joy Didn't See Coming

Upworthy

Published

Learn More "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is about to finally hit theaters, and audiences are joining Mario (Chris Pratt) and his brother Luigi (Charlie Day) on a trip to the Mushroom Kingdom. Luigi is kidnapped by Bowser (Jack Black), who is very, very into Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and…

#chrispratt #mushroomkingdom #jackblack #anyataylorjoy #nintendo #yoshi #cheepcheeps #diddykong #supermariogalaxy #looper

Full Article