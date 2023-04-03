‘I’ve never seen anything like this:’ One of China’s most popular apps has the ability to spy on its users, say experts
Published
It is one of China’s most popular shopping apps, selling clothing, groceries and just about everything else under the sun to more than 750 million users a month. But according to cybersecurity researchers, it can also bypass users’ cell phone security to monitor activities on other apps, check…
#pinduoduo #android #mikkohyppönen #withsecure #finnish #malware #tiktok #shouchew #pdd #beijing