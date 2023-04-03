‘Blue Beetle’ Trailer: DC’s First Latino Superhero Gets Iron Man-Like Alien Suit

DC Comics fans are getting a first taste of “Blue Beetle” film. Warner Bros. has revealed the first trailer for the upcoming comic book film, showing “Cobra Kai” star Xolo Maridueña taking flight as the superhero. Maridueña stars as Jaime Reyes, the third person to take up the mantle of the Blue…



#dccomics #warnerbros #cobrakai #xolomaridueña #maridueña #jaimereyes #reyes #bluebeetle #georgelopez #adrianabarraza