Leonardo DiCaprio testifies in Fugees rapper trial, saying his team vetted 'Wolf of Wall Street' backer

Leonardo DiCaprio testifies in Fugees rapper trial, saying his team vetted 'Wolf of Wall Street' backer

Upworthy

Published

WASHINGTON — Leonardo DiCaprio took the witness stand Monday in the case against former Fugees member Pras Michel and told jurors that his team vetted a key "Wolf of Wall Street" investor, accused of stealing billions of dollars. Michel is accused of conspiring to make illegal campaign…

#leonardodicaprio #fugees #prasmichel #wolfofwallstreet #jholow #malaysian #developmentberhad #justicedepartment #departmentofjustice #barackobama

Full Article