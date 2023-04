The Shiba Inu representing cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) has taken over social media Twitter, as the company could have a new logo. Multiple users reported that the Shiba Inu, the popular Japanese pet, substituted the “bluebird” as the default loading image and main logo, as seen in the image…



#dogecoin #doge #shibainu #twitter #fools #coingecko #elonmusk