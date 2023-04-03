Trump lawyers oppose cameras at arraignment, warn of 'circus-like atmosphere'

Former US President Donald Trump waves as he boards his plane at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on April 3, 2023. Lawyers for former President Donald Trump urged a judge to deny a request by media outlets for cameras in a Manhattan courtroom where Trump is set to be…



#donaldtrump #westpalmbeach #florida #manhattan #trump #juanmerchan #newyorkcity #stormydaniels #merchan #matthewcolangelo