Donald Trump's has departed New York's LaGuardia Airport as he makes his way to his residences at Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan ahead of his Tuesday arrangement. Trump, the first former US president to be indicted, will plead not guilty when he appears in a Manhattan state court Tuesday to face…



#donaldtrump #laguardiaairport #trumptower #midtownmanhattan #trump #manhattan #joetacopina #alvinbragg #stormydaniels #bragg