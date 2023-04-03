Report: Trump, No Joke, Believes What He’s Going Through Is Like the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ
Published
Happy almost Easter! Hey, speaking of Easter, do you know who apparently views himself as a Jesus Christ–like figure whose current trials and tribulations are not unlike being nailed to the cross? If you guessed “Donald Trump,” you guessed right! Yes, Rolling Stone incredibly reports that the…
#easter #jesuschrist #donaldtrump #rollingstone #stormydaniels #zoom #manhattan #trump #secretservice #rollingstones