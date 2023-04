OPEC and its allies, including Russia, agreed on Sunday to widen crude oil production cuts to 3.66 million barrels per day (bpd) or 3.7% of global demand. The surprise announcement helped push up prices by $5 per barrel to above $85 per barrel. Here are the main reasons why OPEC+ is cutting…



#opec #saudiarabia #russian #alexandernovak #western #saudi #ubs #rystad #nonopec #goldmansachs