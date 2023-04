A very unfortunate incident has occurred onboard Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady, resulting in a passenger passing away on the first night of the ship’s current sailing. The incident happened late in the evening of April 2, 2023, and the ship immediately returned to PortMiami to debark the deceased…



#virginvoyages #valiantlady #portmiami #cbsnews #keylargo #miami #cozumel #roatan #honduras #costamaya